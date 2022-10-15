Fake news, misinformation and disinformation now dominate almost every platform. Even credible media outlets often run unverified stories. Some channels apologize after such mistakes, but these apologies are not enough. There is no data that can suggest whether the people who watched the segment with incorrect new reports also watched that the media outlet has apologized. This is the easiest way for the spread of misinformation.

We saw during the times of Covid-19 how misinformation put people’s lives in danger when they refuse to get their vaccination shots. We need to take this problem seriously and introduce a mechanism to combat misinformation. If left unattended, this phenomenon will ruin our future generations.

Meena Ali

Lahore