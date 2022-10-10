Meghan Markle ‘paid hefty sum and burden’ in days with Royal Family

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘paid by the bucket load’ during her days ‘card-carrying’ a heavy burden.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

She began by writing, “It is beyond doubt that Meghan suffered and paid a steep personal cost for her time as a card-carrying HRH.”

“How could anyone not be deeply affected when she told Oprah of one night the Sussexes attended an engagement at the Royal Albert Hall and that ‘every time that those lights went down in that Royal Box, I was just weeping, and he was gripping my hand.’”

She also added, “To co-opt the #MeToo motto, believe all women. Or, in this case, believe all people who say they suffered suicidal thoughts.”

“Thinking about Meghan’s experience, it must have been an incredibly dark and scary place for the mother-to-be to find herself, thousands of kilometres away from her mother and her friends.”