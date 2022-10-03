Charles portrait with Camilla, Kate and William marks more than ‘historic moment’

FileFootage

King Charles III’s new portrait with Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved that the “business of monarchy never rests”.



Buckingham Palace recently unveiled an adorable click of the foursome as they posed on the night of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 18.

Weighing in on the monarch’s “not-so-subtle nod to his wishes for a slimmed-down monarchy”, Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Kay said: “The message, if one was needed, was clear: the business of monarchy never rests, even at times of great personal sorrow, and its enduring strength lies in its continuity.”

The royal expert added: “However it is also a reminder that the royals are always on duty – even when they have to summon every inch of self-control, as they did during the public grieving for the Queen who for them was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as the monarch.”

“Palace sources said that the picture had been taken to mark a 'historic moment' for the family. But there was more than just history on display here,” Richard added.