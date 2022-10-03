Chris Tucker: 'Died On The Way To The Hospital' rumour debunked

Is Chris Tucker dead, again?

Actor Chris Tucker is alive and kicking as his false news of death shocked fans.

The Rush Hour actor was the latest victim of a death hoax when claims were doing rounds on social media that he was shot and couldn't make it to the hospital.

Several rumours surfaced online after a video went viral on Youtube that details his death due to a shooting.

To add fuel to the fire, it was captioned with the title, "10 Minutes Ago / Died On The Way To The Hospital / Goodbye Comedian Chris Tucker."

The nearly ten minutes video explained the comedian's life amid paying respect to his family.

Many on social media quickly shared the video without confirmation on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and more.

As per HITC, Chris is alive and well in 2022 and was just a victim of a death hoax.

The news portal confirmed that Celeb TV, which claimed the death of the 51-year-old, was repeatedly posting celebrity deaths, which all happen to be fake.

Like Chris Tucker, several celebrities also fell victim to a death hoax, including Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey, and others.