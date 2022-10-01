Evan Peters was 'scared' to play THIS character: Check out





Evan Peters has talked about the challenging role of a serial killer Jefferey Dahmer in his new Netflix series, considering it 'one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story chronicles the shocking murders of 17 young men and boys at the hands of the Milwaukee killer between 1978 and 1991.

And in an interview with Netflix, the actor, 35, told that he was 'scared' to take on the role due to Dahmer's horrific past, adding that he had to go to 'dark places' during filming to get into the mindset of the killer.

In preparation for his portrayal of the infamous murderer, Evan watched the Stone Phillips interview with the real killer, while he read a number of biographies and the 1992 police report of Dahmer's confession.

In addition, the star listened to the audio of the killer speaking to a psychologist or detective interviewing him, with Evan stating he was nervous about taking on the role as he noted how important it was to give an 'authentic' account to respect the victims' loved ones.

He explained: 'It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims' families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could.'

On how tough the process was, he continued: 'Honestly, I was very scared about all the things that he did, and diving into that, and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic.

The series debuted on September 21 to an audience of 196.2 million, garnering the streaming service its best ratings since Stranger Things' season four amid Netflix's switch in reporting ratings since June of 2021, Deadline reported.