Johnny Depp reveals his name being used to commit fraud

Johnny Depp's team on Thursday released a statement on the actor's behalf warning people of the imposters pretending to be him or those on his team offering meetings and promoting time with him often for payment
The statement said, "Some of these attempts appear to be quite convincing, for example by digitally mimicking his voice and using other forms of communication that appear to be authentic."
It said, "It is not Johnny it anyone from his team.These people are criminals trying to make money off of vulnerable, kind people."
Read the full statement below which Johnny Depp also shared on his social media accounts.
'Maja Ma' also feature Gajraj Rao in pivotal role
Prince Andrew ‘never’ intended for King Charles to ‘ever take to the throne’
King Charles wants to mend fences with Prince Harry and Meghan: report
Tom Hardy has been vocal related to his past struggle with substance abuse
Amitabh Bachchan to feature in the film 'Uunchai' next
Queen Elizabeth reportedly wished for Prince Harry to mend his rift with the royal family before her death