Harry, Meghan learned ‘they were uninvited’ to King's state reception from press

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly got to know about being ‘uninvited’ to the King’s state reception for world leaders and other dignitaries from the press.



According to Page Six, multiple sources spilt the beans to Page Six that ‘no one’ told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the royal snub/

“Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no one has actually told them they are uninvited,” a royal source told the outlet.

‘I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports,” another source said.

However, King Charles III’s spokesperson confirmed to the news publication that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the reception.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will also be present at Buckingham Palace.