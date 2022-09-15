Meghan Markle tried to ‘take control of herself’ before Queen’s procession

Meghan Markle took a moment to calm down her nerves before she stepped in the spotlight alongside Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession, said a body language expert.

The late Queen’s coffin was brought to the Palace of Westminster where it will lie in state until the funeral on Monday.

In addition to other royal family members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also present at the procession.

Meghan was seen taking a deep breath before lifting her shoulders in one little snippet caught on camera.

The Face Whisperer Adrianne Carter told Daily Star, that a deep breath “can mean that the person wants to calm their nerves in a time of tension. It can also be a suppression technique for strong emotions".

Adrianne added: "The deep breath taken by Meghan is to calm herself and take control of herself before going into her role by the side of Harry."

Adrianne however added that the action was normal and not a "strong" emotion.