Prince Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet may join them on Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids Archie and Lilibet - who are in California with their grandmother Doria Ragland, may join their parents for the Queen's funeral.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering flying their children to the UK.

The couple has confirmed that they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, have already spent more than a week apart from their parents. Meghan and Harry, according to a source, are missing their kids and working out to bring them to the UK.

King Charles III has already expressed his love for Harry and Meghan and extended olive branch to the US-based prince and his wife. While, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also put their feud aside and appeared with the Sussexes during a walk outside the Windsor to show unity.

