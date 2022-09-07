Lea Michele steals the show as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl on Tuesday

Lea Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl on Tuesday, with Page Six reporting that she received multiple standing ovations even before the end of Act 1.

The 36-year-old Glee star returned to the Broadway stage at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre, where the packed audience included her best friend and fellow Broadway star Jonathan Groff, as well as Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick.

As per reports, Michele’s performance as the iconic Fanny Brice struck such a chord with the crowd that she managed to elicit four standing ovations before the intermission, with two more ovations coming in the second act.

Eye witness accounts also shared how audience members couldn’t stop praising Michele’s performance, with one even being overheard saying: “She's the greatest star alright… I'm going to need to come back this Friday and see it again.”