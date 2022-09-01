Amber Heard ‘cannot handle’ Johnny Depp’s constant success alone: source

Amber Heard has reportedly been relying on the ‘continued support’ of her sister Whitney when it comes to ‘handling’ Johnny Depp’s continued success in the media, after the defamation case.
This revelation has been brought to light by an inside source close to Hollywood Life.
According to the source, “Whitney has been a pillar of strength for Amber throughout this whole ordeal and she doesn’t know what she would do without her by her side.”
Especially since “Amber knows it was a lot to deal with and she couldn’t have done it without her.”
