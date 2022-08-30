 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
BTS Jimin’s portraits by Lee.K to feature at Louvre Museum

Korean artist Lee. K's illustrations featuring BTS Jimin are expected to be a part of Louvre Museum's exhibit

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022
BTS Jimin-inspired art, prepared by Korean artist Lee. K is all set to be featured in the world-famous Louvre Museum.

Famed  artist Lee. K had previously referred to Jimin to display his artistic skills. Hence, many of his pieces consist of Jimin’s face.

This time, Lee’s Jimin-inspired work will be officially displayed at the exhibition called ‘The 2022 Focus Art Fair Paris’.

As per Koreaboo, The exhibition will be held from 1st to 4th September at the Carrousel du Louvre, The Louvre Art Museum.

Louvre Art Museum is the most visited historical landmark of Paris, which features arts from some of the best artists of the world like the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

ARMYs are very excited about their favourite idol portraits being displayed on such a huge platform.