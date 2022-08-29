Meghan Markle confesses long-held secrets, Archie: ‘Returning to Instagram?’

Meghan Markle breaks down her thoughts about returning to Instagram, her daughter Lilibet and baby Archie.
This news has been brought to light by journalist Allison P. Davies, right alongside the announcement of her photo spread with The Cut.
The piece read, "In the lull in conversation, Meghan turns to me and leans forward to ask in a conspiratorial hush, 'Do you want to know a secret?'"
"Meghan, silenced no more, looks around, making sure nobody (who would be?) is listening in. Then the top-secret drop: 'I’m getting back … on Instagram,' she says, her eyes alight and devilish."
This news arises after years of inactivity on Instagram, since her marriage to Prince Harry.
Meghan previously explained her intentions behind the social media detox to the 2020 Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.
At the time she claimed, “For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may suffer added pressure on their marriage due to a lack of family support
Twinkle Khanna is ready to go back to ‘school’ as per media report
Prince Harry ‘feeling more lonely than ever a’ without ‘well-placed Eton chum or two’
Prince Charles would use TV shows as an excuse to meet Camilla
A court on Monday ruled that Gulsen should be placed under house arrest pending trial
Amber Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk reportedly made her feel ‘constantly dead inside’