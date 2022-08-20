Prince Harry struggles to expose Royal Family in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has been suffering a delay in release date announcement as its content has failed to impress the publishers several times.

According to National Enquirer, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir lacked enough drama about his relationship with the Royal Family.

An anonymous source told the outlet that the publishers went out of their way to veto manuscripts.

However, another insider defended the publishers’ decision by stating: “t is not unusual for the content of books to develop and change throughout the creative process. Great publishers work with their authors rather than just simply printing whatever they write."

The publication added that the Duke was forced to expose his family despite it being ‘not easy’ for him.

"His whole life he grew up being told to shut up and carry on. He's been taught to keep his feelings hidden deep inside.

“Now, he is being paid to literally cry out loud. As angry as he is with his family, this hasn't been easy for him to do."