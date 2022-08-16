Akshay Kumar recreates 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' magic on Saif Ali Khan's birthday

Renowned actor Akshay Kumar wished Saif Ali Khan on his birthday by dancing to the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and also wrote down a heartfelt note for him.
The Raksha Bandhan actor shared a video on his Instagram account dancing to the classic song from the 1994 film, with the caption: "It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories."
He added: "Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!"
Both Akshay and Saif starred in the original movie together which, at the time, became the fifth highest grossing movie of the year.
The duo also starred in many other movies after its success, including Keemat-They Are Back, Dillagi, Tu Chor main Sipahi and Tashan, as per Times of India.
On the work front, Akshay is currently working on Selfiee along with Nushrat Bharucha and Emraan Hashmi. He also has OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ram Setu in the pipeline.
