Royal fans turn guns on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Sussexes announce UK visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel back to the UK within weeks to visit charities and associations close to their hearts, one of their representatives said.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing fierce backlash as they have announced their return to the UK.

Soon after the announcement, many taking to Twitter to express their disquet. Cambridge fan account @loveforcambridg wrote: "And why is that important and needed to be revealed? They aren't royals anymore and the vast majority of the people don't care about these two traitors! They really should stop pretending to still work for the Firm and live their lives in the present, not the past."

Meanwhile, @things_royal said: "Smacks of desperation! We hate the UK and how dare they not fund our security, the British public and the British media are racists, our family is racist… But guess what they will come to the UK because they need footage for Netflix!"

Royal commentator Angela Levin added: "Harry and Meghan coming to UK for 'charities close to their hearts.' Will the Queen be in Balmoral, and William in USA for Earthshot? Is this part of an attempt at an alternative royal family? Odd time otherwise before H's 'bombshell' memoir."