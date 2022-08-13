'Dirilis: Ertugrul: Engin Altan reunite with his three co-actors

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reunited with his there c-stars from hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of phots with the actors who played Bamsi, Turgut and Dugan.
"Ertugrul" tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
The series was also aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of former prime minister Imran Khan.
