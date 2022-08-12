Amber Heard flaunts her true beauty and smile first time since losing case against Johnny Depp

 
Thursday August 11, 2022
Amber Heard stuns onlookers with her appearance in red maxi dress

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard dropped jaws in floral red outfit during visit to a bookstore in Tel Aviv last week.

Heard put her true beauty and smile on display in gorgeous maxi dress on a stroll in the city. 

The Aquaman actress appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pics.

To elevate her look Heard left her voluminous locks lose on her shoulder. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing. She also carried a big white bag to hold books.

Heard, who's in legal war with Depp, has appeared taking a relaxing walk through the city for the first time since she lost highly publicized trial against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

Amber Heard's latest outing seemed to be a smart move to win hearts as she cut a stylish figure to attract applause from fans and onlookers.