Meghan Markle subjected to royal wrath after being called ‘Princess’

Meghan Markle is being blasted by royal fans online after a friend of hers referred to her as a ‘Princess’ in an online post.

The post in question was shared by actor Tyler Perry in honour of Meghan’s 41st birthday last week, with a picture and caption that said: “I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now.”

“It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan,” Perry concluded his message.

The caption immediately set off a royal conundrum online, with several enthusiasts taking to the comments section to bash Perry and Meghan.

One wrote, “No, sadly her titles are Duchess/Baroness/Countess,” while another noted, “She’s no Princess and he will never be King.”



Yet another royal fan said: “Not Princess Meghan no matter how hard you try.”

It is pertinent to note that Meghan received birthday wishes from royal family members as well, with Kate Middleton and Prince William also taking to social media to wish her a happy birthday despite their alleged ongoing rift.