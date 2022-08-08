Brooklyn is ‘so proud’ of Nicola Peltz amid her rift with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham still in love amid reports of family feud

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham showered love on each other amid reports of cold-war between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



Nicola, 27 tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham in April.

Brooklyn took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of his wife, saying “My best friend.”

“My talented baby. I love you, I am so proud of you,” Brooklyn further said alongside two heart emoticons.

Later, he also shared a photo of him with pet dogs and revealed, ‘My wife took this.”

Nicola reposted the photo in her Insta stories with two heart-eyed emojis to shower love on Victoria Beckham’s son.

Brooklyn was the first to come out in support of wife Nicola Peltz in her alleged feud with Victoria Beckham after she posted a cryptic note with teary eyes.