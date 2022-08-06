Prince William needs to decide Prince Harry’s future after ‘number one betrayal’

Prince Harry reportedly threatens his very future and plans for a branch Royal Family in the US, following his ‘ultimate act of betrayal’.

This warning has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe, in his chat with the Daily Beast.

He was quoted telling the publication, “Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to do about Harry.”

“But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.”

“The reality is that if, as a senior member of the Royal Family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule number one of the Royal Family.”