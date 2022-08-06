Netflix: Will there be a season 7 of Riverdale?

Riverdale , Netflix's one of the most popular and chaotic drama season six bids farewell to screens with its last episode that dropped on July 31.

The series has gone off the rails over the seasons with its rather twisted and chaotic plot, however the fans are already gushing about season 7 which is expected in 2023.

Riverdale is an American teen drama series based on the characters of archie comics.

The drama is more of a mystery ride of four high school teenagers, who unfold dark secrets of the seemingly innocent town Riverdale, while solving the murder mystery of their classmate.

Cast:

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl)



Previously on Riverdale:

The show first premiered in January 2017 and has taken viewers mysterious journey of chaotic twists and turns ranging from serial killers to cult leaders and, more recently, superheroes.

*spoilers*

Where we ended in season 6:

The sixth season of Riverdale was the most peculiar yet, going in a supernatural direction by introducing a Riverdale multiverse.

Featuring Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Kiernan Shipka), a vicious new villain Percival Pickens, time travel, and main protagonists Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead developing superpowers.

Riverdale season 6, which seemingly killed off Archie right in its premiere, has pretty clearly run its course.

Expectations from Season 7:

After years of its premiere Riverdale season 7 will be its last, allowing viewers to still prepare for a truly emotional goodbye.

While sharing about the updates of last season Mark Pedowitz, CEO of The CW Television Network revealed that, ''I'm really excited about Season 7. And though it is not what I originally imagined, it's kind of perfect.''

season 7 of the show will be premiering in 2023.