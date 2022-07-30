Prince Harry 'ghostwrites' preparing a 'dual attack' for royals: Expert

Prince Harry's new book is seemingly going to be a bombshell, says expert.
Royal expert Robert Lacey believes the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter JR Moehringer has written a "powerful and exploratory book" on Harry's life.
He adds: "One would anticipate a book that sets new standards in royal analysis. "I am hoping [Moehringer] will be analysing the institution as well.
Moehringer previously wrote the biography of tennis champion Andre Agassi.
"On Agassi, he not only demolished Agassi’s parenting and upbringing, he had a hard knock at the world of professional tennis.
He continues: "Therefore, one would anticipate the same sort of dual attack in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy."
Prince Harry's memoir is reportedly set for an autumn release this year.
