Lee Min-Ki and Han Ji Min to cast in Kim Seok Yoon's 'Hip'

The new drama Hip has reportedly finalised its cast, with actors Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min as lead characters, and fans are too excited about it.
On July 27, Lee Min Ki's agency, Sangyoung Entertainment, and Han Ji Min's agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed the appearance of their respective actors in the upcoming series, according to Soompi.
Sangyoung Entertainment shared: "Lee Min Ki has received an offer to appear in the series and he is currently considering it.
Meanwhile, BH Entertainment stated: "Han Ji Min has received the casting offer for the drama and is currently in talks with a positive outlook"
Hip is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.
Reports claimed that the fire had broken out on the sets of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film
Jennifer Aniston looked stylish in taupe sweater and purple scarf as she returns to Los Angeles
Helen Skelton shared:’ It has happened to so many people who aren't stupid'
Kendall Jenner's alleged boyfriend Devin Booker posts stunning vacation photos on social media
The upcoming 'Peaking Blinders' spin-off film will feature both familiar and new faces, said Steve Knight
Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra hilariously captioned, 'watch us trying to outdo respecting each other!'