Meghan Markle 'urging' Harry not to 'tone down' memoir to please royals

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to go all out with his memoir, says an insider.

Speaking to Heat magazine, a source close to the Duchess reveals that she is persuading Harry to spill the truth in his upcoming memoir.

"Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened" they begin.

They added: "Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes."



Harry, who earlier confessed his book is going to be 'intimate' and 'heartfelt' is afraid the copy will start a 'war' with the royal family.

The release date of the book has not officially been announced but it is expected that the Duke will drop it by the end of this year.