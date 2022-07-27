Kourtney Kardashian enjoys family outing with Travis Barker and daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen on the streets of LA soon after their Palm Springs vacation



Kourtney is enjoying married life as she was spotted in LA with her husband Travis Barker and daughter Penelope, soon after the couple were seen indulging in some much needed downtime in Palm Springs.



Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the family enjoying the desert enclave.

“Desert dream,” she captioned the post, which included pictures of the kids frolicking in an expansive pool and the newly married duo heading, out for a romantic couple’s bike ride.

Kourtney wore her signature black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair in cute braids and accessorized with coordinating sneakers and a dark ball cap.

Meanwhile, Travis rocked long shorts, a graphic tee, and sneakers. Both finished off their casual daytime looks with sunglasses.

The three ran errands to a dermatologist’s office and stopped by Erewhon Market for lunch.