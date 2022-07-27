Kourtney Kardashian enjoys family outing with Travis Barker and daughter Penelope

Kourtney is enjoying married life as she was spotted in LA with her husband Travis Barker and daughter Penelope, soon after the couple were seen indulging in some much needed downtime in Palm Springs.
Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the family enjoying the desert enclave.
“Desert dream,” she captioned the post, which included pictures of the kids frolicking in an expansive pool and the newly married duo heading, out for a romantic couple’s bike ride.
Kourtney wore her signature black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair in cute braids and accessorized with coordinating sneakers and a dark ball cap.
Meanwhile, Travis rocked long shorts, a graphic tee, and sneakers. Both finished off their casual daytime looks with sunglasses.
The three ran errands to a dermatologist’s office and stopped by Erewhon Market for lunch.
"Nothing romantic", Elon Musk had said.
Shakira is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu shares reason of her return to gram
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already making ‘small but important’ changes to the monarchy
Express UK reported that Prince Charles may avoid using his own name when King due to negative history
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner call out Instagram for losing its originality