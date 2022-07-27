Meghan Markle ‘has true control’ over Prince Harry: ‘Leading with apron strings’

Meghan Markle is under fire for having ‘led’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘throughout’ their public engagements.

The analysis of the ‘true leader’ of the Sussex brand has been brought forward by body language expert Judi James.

According to an Express report, she was quoted saying, “Meghan seems to be holding Harry's hand as they sit together but then he appears to pull or even snatch his hand away in what looks like a dismissive gesture.”



During the course of her analysis, she even branded Prince Harry’s reaction ‘surprising’ and added, “For Harry to pull his hand away is striking, especially from a man for whom PDAs with his wife are a natural and non-negotiable norm.”

She also added, “Meghan does appear to take control here, taking his hand back and placing it on her lap and holding his arm with her other hand to correct Harry with a degree of firmness.”

“She even glances down at the new PDA as though checking it is reflecting their closeness."

Royal fans on the other hand felt that the viral video spelt “trouble in paradise” with many branding it a ‘signal’ of their eminent end.

Some felt the Duke looked ‘stuck’ and ‘tired’ during the course of it all whereas Meghan had a smile ‘plastered’ on at all times.

A few went as far as to call Prince Harry a ‘child’ that’s being led by Meghan’s apron strings.