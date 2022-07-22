Bebe Rexha takes ITZY on board for 'Break My Heart Myself'

The new remix of Break My Heart Myself featuring ITZY is dropping on July 29th Worldwide at 12am EST.

Break MY Heart Myself was originally released in May 2021, as part of Bebe Rexa’s second album Better Mistakes. It’s from the R&B/Soul, Pop music genre features popular music artist Travis Barker.

Members of Korean Girl Group ITZY Yeji and Ryujin used the song for their dance cover performance earlier this year.

Bebe Rexha shared her excitement with fans through Instagram and wrote “Break My heart myself was always my favorite song off of Better Mistakes, but it was never released as a single. Excited that more people are getting into it.” She further expressed her gratitude to ITZY for their dance number.

The much-anticipated remix has already got people grooving after the release of the teaser. People clearly can’t wait to enjoy the complete music video because of course it’s the Collab they never saw coming.

In the words of Bebe Rexha herself "Well this was unexpected."