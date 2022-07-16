Salma Hayek looking to line Angelina Jolie up with some dates: Insider

File Footage

Salma Hayek looking for matches for Angelina Jolie to start dating again following her divorce with Brad Pitt.

The Eternals stars are currently spending a lot of time together while working on Without Blood as its being written, directed and produced by the mother of six.

"Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself," an insider told OK Magazine.

The media outlet stated that Jolie is inspired by Hayek’s romance with billionaire businessman husband, François-Henri Pinault.

The source spilled to the publication that the 47-year-old Hollywood diva is currently looking for a partner who “can be her intellectual equal.”

Following her friend’s wishes, Hayek is already searching for someone for a romantic date with Jolie as the source added, "She's already looking to line Angie up with some dates."

Jolie made headlines when she parted ways with Pitt in 2016 and since then the couple is fighting over their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne’s custody and jointly owned businesses.