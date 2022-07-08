Prince Harry looks 'unhappy' with Meghan Markle: 'Something does not sit right'

Prince Harry wants to return to UK with wife Meghan Markle.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe believes the Duke of Sussex is starting to "rethink"

During an interview with Closer, Mr Larcombe said he thought the Prince looked "homesick" during his latest polo game in Montecito, California.

He said: "Harry’s suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends - all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK."

Meanwhile, he said: "Meghan is cheering him on on the sidelines, helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he’s given up in the UK.

"But something doesn’t seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy."



Mr Larcombe commented: "He is living out there in self-imposed exile and Harry is a very sociable person.

"In his formative years he had lots of friends - including his estranged brother William - and was always spending time with them.

"He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it," noted the expert, hinting Harry might return in the future.