Prince William ‘sharpening knives’ in war preparations against Prince Andrew

Prince William has reportedly started sharpening his knives in preparation for combat against Prince Andrew.

For those unversed, the heir apparent has already been pushing back against his uncle, the Duke of York, and has even begun work on getting him ‘banned’ from all aspects of royal life.

Royal commentator Rebecca English made this news public and even admitted that Prince William is even “on the same page” as Prince Charles when it comes to ‘doing away’ with Prince Andrew.

Even a separate source weighed in on the plan and told Express, “He has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution. He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him.”

“He understands that when it comes to mother and son the situation is complicated, but honestly I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view.”