Thursday June 30, 2022
Ben Affleck returns to ‘Nike’ film set after son crashes Lamborghini

Ben Affleck will also play the role of Nike's founder Phil Knight in the upcoming movie

By Web Desk
June 30, 2022

Ben Affleck  spotted performing director duties on set of untitled Nike film along with Matt Damon and Viola Davis after his 10-year-old son Samuel crashed a  Lamborghini.

The Batman vs Superman star looked dapper in casual attire at the set donning a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé will also portray the role of footwear brand’s co-founder Phil Knight while the Jason Bourne actor will star as the executive of the company, Sonny Vaccaro.

The 49-year-old actor – director wore black headphones as he was seen sitting on a camera rig as production for the sports marketing movie continues.

He was also spotted enjoying soft drink and cigarette on a break from the hard work.

On the other hand, Damon sported a white polo shirt over a grey jacket along with same coloured pants while Davis, who plays Michael Jordan's mother Deloris, donned a white shirt with silver jewelry.

The upcoming movie will focus on Nike's long-shot effort to sign superstar basketball player Michael Jordan as the brand ambassador. 