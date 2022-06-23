Olivia Rodrigo sparks romance with DJ Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo is moving on after her short-lived romance with Adam Faze as sources confirm she is dating DJ Zack Bia.
The couple sparked rumours after they were spotted hanging out together at Super Bowl party back in February 2022.
Now, a source spilled to People Magazine, "They've been dating since the Super Bowl. They really like each other."
While there is no official confirmation from either side, another source revealed to Us Weekly that Rodrigo and Bia were spotted getting intimate to each other two weeks ago.
The Déjà vu singer was earlier in a relationship with music-video-producer for about seven months before they parted ways in February this year.
"They've been over for a bit now," an insider told People Magazine about the couple’s break up then.
Trauma Experts weigh in on how relying solely on Amber Heard's expressions of emotions can be misleading
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pack on PDA amid tropical getaway
Billie Eilish recently made a surprising confession about using a stand-in during her performance
Camille Vasquez talks about her very transparent and comfortable relationship
Prince Andrew victim Virginia Giuffre to break silence on Ghislaine Maxwell
Kim Kardashian's brand Skims' office tour video is going viral on TikTok