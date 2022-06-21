Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle intentions all along, says expert

Princess Anne could see right through Meghan Markle, says expert.

Right when the Duchess of Sussex married into the royal family in 2018, Queen's only daughter, Anne, understood the real deal behind the former actress.

Cheshire star Deborah Davies says: "Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face," she told the Daily Star.

"She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see what she's thinking, she's totally transparent."

She continued: "Princess Anne is just like her dad was, Prince Philip could see straight through Meghan Markle.

"He could see her for what she is and so could I, on their wedding day I just sat there shaking my head

"I was stood there saying 'This is a complete and utter disaster waiting to happen'."

Debbie then went on to add about Meghan Markle's outrageous courage to ridicule the royal family.

"She has balls of steel, she can sit on that sofa with Oprah and say everything she's said about the Royal Family then arrive in this country to take part in the Jubilee celebrations, that's some brass neck that is," she said.