Johnny Depp's fans want Camille Vasquez to run for US president in 2024

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, during defamation trial against Amber Heard, led fans to start dreaming about her future.
Vasquez has become a new sensation after Depp's win in his lawsuit against his ex-wife as she she brilliantly represented the actor.
Depp's fans began selling merchandise promoting Vasquez's 2024 candidacy.
The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's supporters printed the phrases "Camille Vasquez for President" or "Vasquez 2024" on T-shirts, hats, and other items.
However, the charming and smart lawyer said she has no interest in running for the office.
