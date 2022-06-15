Twitter questions if Amber Heard’s NBC interview is a failed PR stunt?

File Footage

Amber Heard is getting trolled after clips from her upcoming NBC interview were released on the internet.

The Aquaman star appeared on the Today show with Savannah Guthrie after losing trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the highly publicized defamation case.

However, Twitter users claimed that the interview shows that the actor does not have a proper PR team and dubbed it as failed stunt to clear her image in the eyes of public.

Heard said in the interview, slated to release on June 17th, “Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye that you think on social media there's been a fair representation.”

“You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” she added.

A Twitter user reacted to the video, “This interview is the proof that she doesn’t have a proper PR team anymore. If she had, they would’ve told her not to do this #AmberHeardIsALiar.”

Other responses by Twitteratis were also not in support of the actor as one wrote, “How can people NOT see through this? Can THEY not see she’s acting?”

“Nobody said her acting was good on the stand. She is both a terrible actress in movies and in trials,” another added.

Another tweet read, “The fact that you would interview Amber speaks volumes about your agenda. America is glad she lost,” while one user chimed in, “I'm not American. And my country is glad she lost too. I think it's safe to say the world is glad she lost.”

“Is she getting paid to do these interviews? The media has to not give her anymore camera time. AND she needs to stop insulting the intelligence and discernment of the jury and the people! We all heard the evidence, she’s still not taking accountability,” one user added.



