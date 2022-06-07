Depp-Heard trial stenographer spills jury was 'dozing off' during trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial jurors were not attentive during the proceedings, says stenographer.
Court reporter Judy Bellinger touched upon the inattentive gestures of the jury in a recent interview with Law & Crime Network.
"There were a few jurors who were dozing off," she said, adding that the sleeping jurors were in both the front and back rows. "And it was tough. There were a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop."
Bellinger also added that the "best" juror was not part of the final verdict.
