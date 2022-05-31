Elon Musk enjoys romantic lunch date with new girlfriend after sweet advice to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp

Billionaire Elon Musk was spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date with his new girlfriend Australian actress Natasha Bassett in France.
Musk and Natasha began dating in February this year following his split with former partner Grimes in September, however, the lovebirds are rarely seen together.
Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their second child together via surrogate two months before they parted ways.
Natasha Bassett, 27 is the youngest girlfriend of Elon.
Elon Musk and Bassett enjoyed the lunch date a day after the former attended friend Ari Emanuel's wedding.
The couple appeared to be engaged in a happy conversation as they smiled and even laughed at some points during their romantic outing.
Elon enjoyed the lunch date a few days after he advised his former sweetheart Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.
Netflix is expected to release the biopic, which is being produced by Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, in 2023
Hailey Bieber looks stunning in purple athletic shorts and a matching cut off top with a gray hoodie
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together, a son, earlier this month
Harry Styles is "very smitten" with actress and director Olivia Wilde, who he met on the set of their upcoming film...
Jennifer Lopez left everyone in awe with her ageless beauty
The rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this month