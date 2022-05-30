Kim Kardashian, daughter North West pose together on ‘date night’ in Italy

File footage

Kim Kardashian is sharing glimpses from her quality time spent with her children during her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s dreamy wedding in Italy.

While the SKIMS founder’s boyfriend Pete Davidson couldn't make it to the wedding in Portofino, the 41-year-old model brought her eldest girl North West on a fun ‘date night.’

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashians star, who recently posted several photos from the wedding festivities on her account, shared a series of pictures of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant.

"Best Date Ever," Kim captioned the post.

In the shared snaps, Kim was seen donning a dark cutout crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots.

She rocked her platinum blonde hair as she posed with her baby girl in the pictures. North wore a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.