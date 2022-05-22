Amber Heard to lose trial against Johnny Depp? Here's a big sign spotted

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial is only getting fiercer with it being impossible to predict who will win the lawsuit.

However, fans who have been closely watching the trial have spotted a big sign that Depp will win the civil battle as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft looked frustrated and exhausted in the court.

A clip from the trial went viral on social media in which Bredehoft can be seen saying ‘I’m trying, I’m trying’ as she examined Heard while Depp’s star attorney Camille Vasquez continued raising objections to most of Bredehoft’s questions

Reacting to the heated redirect examination, fans took to comment section that the Pirated of the Caribbean star is going to win the lawsuit at this rate.

"The “I’m trying, I’m trying” from AH’s lawyer is her telling herself this case is going no where and I’m honestly really trying to make a case where there’s none," one fan wrote.

"The look of anguish and desperation on Amber Heard is refreshing. Every time an objection is called, she feels her world shrinking and JD's case getting more valid as the minutes goes on the eyes of the public," another comment read.

