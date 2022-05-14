Queen quashes mobility concerns after driving herself to show, using walking stick

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has defied all reports of her struggling with increasing mobility issues and using a wheelchair, after not only driving herself to the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, but also using a walking stick to walk herself to the royal box!



The 96-year-old monarch had set alarms bells ringing over her health after missing numerous important royal engagements in recent months, however, she appeared healthy and in good spirits at the show that is said to be one of her favourite royal events.

Queen Elizabeth not only walked herself over to the royal box in the arena with a walking stick, but also drove herself to the show in a Range Rover.

In fact, the monarch seemed to have no trouble doing either as she was photographed flashing bright smiles as she drove in and then settled down to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor lead a parade.