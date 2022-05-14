Queen quashes mobility concerns after driving herself to show, using walking stick

Queen Elizabeth has defied all reports of her struggling with increasing mobility issues and using a wheelchair, after not only driving herself to the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, but also using a walking stick to walk herself to the royal box!
The 96-year-old monarch had set alarms bells ringing over her health after missing numerous important royal engagements in recent months, however, she appeared healthy and in good spirits at the show that is said to be one of her favourite royal events.
Queen Elizabeth not only walked herself over to the royal box in the arena with a walking stick, but also drove herself to the show in a Range Rover.
In fact, the monarch seemed to have no trouble doing either as she was photographed flashing bright smiles as she drove in and then settled down to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor lead a parade.
Wanda Sykes speaks up at a recent standup gig in Orlanda about infamous 2022 Oscars slap incident
Johnny Depp recently jetted off to the UK when the trial took a week-long break
Kim Kardashian sent fans wild after sharing adorable pictures with her daughter North ahead of her birthday
'The Kardashians' fans are convinced that Travis Barker’s ‘controlling’ Kourtney Kardashian
Johnny Depp’s win may have a chilling effect on speech for alleged victims, says former judge
Kim Kardashian mocked Khloe and Kourtney in a resurfaced clip from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'