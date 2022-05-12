Madonna breaks silence on getting ridiculed by internet over her NFT

Madonna, who was recently ridiculed over her 'creepy' NFT videos, took the charge to defend the thought process behind the artistic expression of the singer turning into a 'mother of creation' for new collection.

Soon after the Queen of Pop stepped into the world of the Non-fungible tokens with her bizarre 3D videos, netizens branded the 63-year-old singer "desperate for attention", reported The Mirror.

However, Madonna appears unfazed after sending Twitter into a frenzy as she told the digital artist Mike Winkelmann, who goes by the name of Beeple, "I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth."

"But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both,” she added.

“I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos,” Madonna said.

"My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity," she said.