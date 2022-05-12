Paris Hilton dishes on her White House tour as part of anti-child abuse campaign

American reality star Paris Hilton recently shared her experience of visiting the White House as a part of her anti-child abuse campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old socialite expressed that she's 'honoured' to have made the two-day trip to Washington DC to speak up for the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.

"So honoured to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff and walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates.

"I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all," she added.

Hilton has been vocal about previously getting abused at the hand of a 'trouble-teen' facility in Utah when she was just 16.

"Although it was an extremely uncomfortable experience, I was led to believe it was a legitimate, routine check for contraband," she told USA Today.

"But what I couldn't understand as a 16-year-old is why that internal exam would be done to me frequently during my time at Provo, and only in the middle of the night," she continued.

"My parents had been conned into believing my disorder would be cured by 'tough love."