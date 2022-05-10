How did they even 'allow' Prince Harry to act? asks royal commentator

Prince Harry acting in recent commercial is being mocked by experts.

GMB’s Richard Madeley took a swipe at the Duke of Sussex new ad for his company Travalyst: "This isn't going to get him a Bafta."

He asked viewers: "Should Harry go into acting?

"You can judge for yourself from this comedy sketch."

He alongside with Susanna Reid continued to laugh: "It is dreadful, isn't it?

"How did they even allow that to come out?"

Susanna then went on to defend the ad.

"Well, look, he's promoting something green and eco conscious and really important," she said.

"It's not just promoting travel companies, it's all about rating travellers.

"He's got the point across and I understand what he's saying."

But Richard argued: "What did he say about that?" he asked.

The duo then described it as "a wee bit woolly".