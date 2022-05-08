Coke Studio 14 ‘Pasoori’ hits major milestone with 100m views on YouTube

Coke Studio 14 song Pasoori has reached another milestone of success after crossing 100 million views on YouTube.

The song, beautifully sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has glued audiences at home and abroad as well and still, is continuing to achieve new heights of success.

Music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi took to his social media handle and thanked fans for showering the song with much praise and love.

On Instagram, Xulfi wrote, “Thank you dosto! Thank you for listening, sharing, singing, enjoying and dancing on Pasoori. Your love has made every milestone possible. Dil se shukriya”

Singers Ali and Shae also turned to their Instagram Stories and celebrated the marvelous achievement of their hit song.

Pasoori hit the Spotify global charts weeks ago & was in top 20 on Singapore Spotify.

Enjoy the song here.







