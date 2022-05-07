Benedict Cumberbatch says he ‘wouldn’t like to’ enter multiverse in real life: Here's why

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he would not like to enter into a multiverse in real life as he believes that our own universe has a lot of problems that need to be fixed before exploring another.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Sherlock actor was asked if he would like to explore a multiverse in real life.

He responded, “I think I wouldn’t like to… To be honest, I think there’s a lot going on in this universe (that) we need to sort out before disappearing into another.”

The 45-year-old star continued: “It would feel like running away from problems that are here. Life is complex enough, if there was a multiverse, I don’t want to know anything about it. I am very happy with this one.”

The actor was then asked about the high points of the film to which he replied, “I may not (be able) to talk about the film, sadly. But there’s a lot (of high points).”

“I would say there are some fantastic reveals, some great shocks, and jump-scare moments. And there’s a lot of Sam Raimi-tastic horror and superhero works,” he added.

“Fans of his will love it. It’s a pretty epic film. We are cracking open the multiverse here so there’s something for everyone.”

The superhero film hit the theaters on 6th May 2022 and has been garnering positive reviews so far.