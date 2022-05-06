Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘deliberate indecision’ over Jubilee ‘damaging the monarchy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of “damaging the monarchy” with “deliberate indecision” on Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee invitation is “damaging the monarchy.”

This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in an interview with MailOnline.

There he was quoted saying, “There have always been serious doubts that Harry and Meghan would come to the celebrations. Firstly because as private citizens they could not be in the spotlight on the balcony.”



“Secondly because Princes Charles and William are furious about their lies about them in the Oprah Winfrey interview and, after Harry's recent NBC interview, no longer trust him and Meghan to behave properly. Third, because Meghan hasn't got the courage to face Kate after her misleading allegations in the Oprah interview.”

“Meghan fears the bad headlines if she returns to Britain. However we don't know how the continuing argument among Palace officials and the Royal Family will finally be resolved.”

“They encourage the uncertainty because their status and income depends on constant mention in the media. They are addicted to preening their self-importance. Unfortunately the damage their deliberate public 'indecision' is causing to the monarchy is impossible to prevent. It's all part of their financial strategy.”