Adele drops jaws in gorgeous black outfit as she reflects on a life changing year

Adele said that she has 'never been happier' as she reflected on a life changing year a day after celebrating her 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Easy on Me singer dropped gorgeous pictures wearing a stunning custom Carolina Herrera dress.

The pop sensation captioned the photos, “What a difference a year makes!”

“If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she added.

Adele continued: “I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

Last year, the singer had a happening year as she got divorced from ex-husband Simon Konecki who she dated for 7 years and got married in 2018.



Later in the year, Adele also made her musical comeback after a gap of 6 years as she dropped her album titled 30.

The singer also sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Rich Paul when she walked down the red carpet during the Brit Awards with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.