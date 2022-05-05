Dave Chappelle addresses LA knife attack for the first time: ‘Won’t be overshadowed!’

Dave Chappelle issues his first-ever statement in reference to the LA knife attack, via a representative.

The statement has been issued via a representative named Carla Sims, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In response to the knife attack mid-gig, Ms Sims was quoted saying, “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl.”

For those unversed, the incident occurred at the Hollywood Bowl and the assailant Isaiah Lee has since been charged with a bail amount set at $30,000.