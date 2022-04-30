Blake Lively to make feature directorial debut with ‘Seconds’

Blake Lively is ready to embark on her journey as a feature film director. The Shallows star is making her directorial debut with Seconds, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, author O'Malley also wrote the source material that inspired Edgar Wright's 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Wright wrote the screenplay and will help produce Lively's Seconds.

The author also took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. He posted several screenshots of the news and captioned it, "Let's GO."

The Gossip Girl alum’s latest venture will be made under the Searchlight Pictures.

Lively previously worked behind the camera as a director while she co-wrote and directed Taylor Swift's music video for I Bet You Think About Me in November 2021.

Seconds—published in 2014—follows the story of Katie Clay, who is able to rewrite her past mistakes by writing them down in a notebook, eating a mushroom and sleeping. As she starts altering her life bit by bit, she realizes that the world she's written on her own is far from her initial path, THR reported.